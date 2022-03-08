Miss Earth 2008 Karla Henry is Cebu City Mayor Rama’s new spokesperson

NEW SPOKESPERSON. Beauty queen Karla Henry is the new spokesperson of Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama.

The international beauty pageant winner will also be executive director of Cebu City's sister cities program

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama introduced Cebuana beauty queen and Miss Earth 2008 winner Karla Henry-Ammann as his new spokesperson during a press conference on Monday, March 7.

“I have actually been tasked by the mayor. I’m here to assist all of you, if you have any questions. I’m proud to take on the role,” Henry said.

Henry, 35, grew up in Cebu City and has been involved in modeling, acting, and hosting since winning the Miss Earth title in 2008.

She has also been named the Executive Director of Cebu’s sister cities program.

Henry was the first Filipino to win the title of Miss Earth and the first from the Asian region to win the pageant.



In 2018, Henry married businessman Rico Amman, a project manager of a logistics company, whom she has two kids with.



Rama did not have a spokesperson prior to Henry’s appointment. He took over as mayor of Cebu City last November 2021 after the death of first-term Mayor Edgar Labella and is running for reelection in 2022. – Rappler.com