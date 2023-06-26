Lawmaker wants to suspend Cebu Pacific’s franchise, cites wife’s delayed flight

House Representative Rufus Rodriguez says he once got stuck at the airport waiting for the arrival of his wife whose Cebu Pacific flight had been delayed by three hours 'without notice and explanation'

MANILA, Philippines – Cagayan de Oro 2nd District Representative Rufus Rodriguez filed on Monday, June 26, a proposed House resolution seeking the suspension of the franchise of Cebu Pacific, presently grappling with public outrage caused by recent flight delays and poor customer service.

The issue is personal to Rodriguez, who, in his resolution, cited the inconvenience that he and his wife suffered due to the local airline’s flight disruption.

“[My] wife, Fenina, together with seven of her high school classmates (some from the US), took a Cebu Pacific flight from Cebu to Cagayan de Oro to attend their class reunion last May 17, which was delayed for three hours without notice and explanation,” Rodriguez wrote. “They were given only one bottled water and biscuits.”

“[I] waited for an additional three hours in Laguindingan Airport before meeting them upon their late arrival,” he added.

Rodriguez argued that according to the Supreme Court, a franchise is a special privilege, given to an entity so that the public could benefit.

“Cebu Pacific has a history of unsatisfactory service to the public,” he said. “Passengers of Cebu Pacific experience flight delays and cancellations, and to make matters worse, their customer service is also unreliable.”

“Therefore be it resolved by the House of Representatives to suspend the franchise granted to Cebu Air, Inc. under Republic Act No. 7151 to establish, operate, and maintain transport services for the carriage of passengers, mail, goods and property by air,” Rodriguez added.

The proposed resolution is still unnumbered because the House is currently adjourned, and it has yet to be seen whether his plea would get the backing of fellow lawmakers.

Just last week, the Senate launched a probe into the overbooking and offloading incidents involving Cebu Pacific.

There, regulator Civil Aeronautics Board said the antiquated law – the Air Passenger Bill of Rights – doesn’t have provisions that prevent overbooking.

Airlines that also violate the law only get a slap on the wrist – a maximum fine of P5,000.

Cebu Pacific has blamed global “engine and supply chain issues” for the flight delays, saying it was negatively impacted by “unscheduled engine removals” and three indefinitely grounded aircraft.

Its operations have also been hampered by delivery delays from its aircraft manufacturer, sometimes resulting in flight cancellations and “equipment changes” from larger to smaller aircraft. – Rappler.com