Areas under state of calamity due to Severe Tropical Storm Paeng

CALAMITY. Residents wade through a thick mud as they clean their surroundings following a flood caused by Severe Tropical Storm Paeng, in Sta. Rosa City, Laguna on October 30, 2022.

Here is a list of areas placed under a state of calamity due to Severe Tropical Storm Paeng

MANILA, Philippines – The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said in its November 1 situation report that over two million Filipinos were affected by the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Paeng (Nalgae), the 16th tropical cyclone to enter the country this year.

According to the NDRRMC, a total of 160 cities and municipalities have been placed under a state of calamity.

Here are the areas now under a state of calamity based on the NDRRMC’s latest situational report or from the respective social media accounts of the affected local government units.

Cagayan Valley

Amulung, Cagayan

Calabarzon

Bicol

Albay

Catanduanes

Western Visayas

Aklan

Capiz

Tibiao, Antique

Eastern Visayas

Zamboanga Peninsula

Sirawai, Zamboanga del Norte

Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur

Soccsksargen

Pigcawayan, Cotabato

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM)

The entire region

National Capital Region

The NDRRMC recommended declaring a year-long national state of calamity, but this was rejected by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr after consulting with the Department of Energy and Natural Resources (DENR) on October 31. – Rappler.com