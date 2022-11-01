Areas under state of calamity due to Severe Tropical Storm Paeng

MANILA, Philippines – The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said in its November 1 situation report that over two million Filipinos were affected by the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Paeng (Nalgae), the 16th tropical cyclone to enter the country this year.
According to the NDRRMC, a total of 160 cities and municipalities have been placed under a state of calamity.
Here are the areas now under a state of calamity based on the NDRRMC’s latest situational report or from the respective social media accounts of the affected local government units.
Cagayan Valley
- Amulung, Cagayan
Calabarzon
Bicol
- Albay
- Catanduanes
Western Visayas
Eastern Visayas
Zamboanga Peninsula
- Sirawai, Zamboanga del Norte
- Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur
Soccsksargen
- Pigcawayan, Cotabato
Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM)
- The entire region
National Capital Region
The NDRRMC recommended declaring a year-long national state of calamity, but this was rejected by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr after consulting with the Department of Energy and Natural Resources (DENR) on October 31. – Rappler.com
