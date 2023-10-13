LIST: Philippine holidays in 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang has released the list of regular holidays and special non-working days in the Philippines in 2024.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed Proclamation No. 368 on Wednesday, October 11. The proclamation was made public on Friday.

Here are the 2024 holidays in the country:

Regular holidays

New Year’s Day – January 1 (Monday)

Maundy Thursday – March 28

Good Friday – March 29

Araw ng Kagitingan – April 9 (Tuesday)

Labor Day – May 1 (Wednesday)

Independence Day – June 12 (Wednesday)

National Heroes Day – August 26 (Monday)

Bonifacio Day – November 30 (Saturday)

Christmas Day – December 25 (Wednesday)

Rizal Day – December 30 (Monday)

Special non-working days

Ninoy Aquino Day – August 21 (Wednesday)

All Saints’ Day – November 1 (Friday)

Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary – December 8 (Sunday)

Last day of the year – December 31 (Tuesday)

Additional special non-working days

Chinese New Year – February 10 (Saturday)

Black Saturday – March 30

All Souls’ Day – November 2 (Saturday)

Christmas Eve – December 24 (Tuesday)

Separate proclamations declaring national holidays for the observance of Eid’l Fitr, the end of the month-long Ramadan, and Eid’l Adha, the Feast of the Sacrifice, will follow after the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos recommends to the Office of the President the dates of these Islamic holidays, in accordance with the Islamic calendar or the lunar calendar. — Rappler.com