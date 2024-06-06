LIST: Long weekends in 2024

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
Editor’s Note: This page was first published on October 13, 2023, and subsequently republished with updates.
MANILA, Philippines – Planning your vacation leaves and rest days in 2024?
Malacañang on Friday, October 13, released the regular holidays and special non-working days in 2024, and at least six of them fall near weekends.
Here’s a list of the long weekends in 2024.
January
- December 30, 2023 (Saturday) – Rizal Day
- December 31, 2023 (Sunday) – Last day of the year
- January 1 (Monday) – New Year’s Day
February
- February 9 (Friday) – Chinese New Year
- February 10 (Saturday)
- February 11 (Sunday)
March
- March 28 (Thursday) – Maundy Thursday
- March 29 (Friday) – Good Friday
- March 30 (Saturday) – Black Saturday
- March 31 (Sunday) – Easter Sunday
April
- April 6 (Saturday)
- April 7 (Sunday)
- April 8 (Monday) – file for leave
- April 9 (Tuesday) – Araw ng Kagitingan
- April 10 (Wednesday) – Eid’l Fitr
June
- June 15 (Saturday)
- June 16 (Sunday)
- June 17 (Monday) – Eid’l Adha
August
- August 24 (Saturday)
- August 25 (Sunday)
- August 26 (Monday) – National Heroes Day
November
- November 1 (Friday) – All Saints’ Day
- November 2 (Saturday) – All Souls’ Day
- November 3 (Sunday)
December
- December 28 (Saturday)
- December 29 (Sunday)
- December 30 (Monday) – Rizal Day
- December 31 (Tuesday) – Last day of the year
– Rappler.com
ALSO ON RAPPLER
- How to plan your trip to Ilocos and La Union
- South Korea to launch Hallyu visa for K-pop and K-drama fans
- Going to Bali? Take a side trip to Lombok – here’s what you can look forward to
- Flying solo? Here are the top 3 destinations of single Filipino travelers, according to the data
Add a comment
How does this make you feel?
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.