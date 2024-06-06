Philippine News
Philippine holidays

LIST: Long weekends in 2024

Here's a guide to help you plot your vacation leaves in 2024!

Editor’s Note: This page was first published on October 13, 2023, and subsequently republished with updates.

MANILA, Philippines – Planning your vacation leaves and rest days in 2024?

Malacañang on Friday, October 13, released the regular holidays and special non-working days in 2024, and at least six of them fall near weekends.

Here’s a list of the long weekends in 2024.

January
  • December 30, 2023 (Saturday) – Rizal Day
  • December 31, 2023 (Sunday) – Last day of the year
  • January 1 (Monday) – New Year’s Day
February
  • February 9 (Friday) – Chinese New Year
  • February 10 (Saturday)
  • February 11 (Sunday)
March
  • March 28 (Thursday) – Maundy Thursday
  • March 29 (Friday) – Good Friday
  • March 30 (Saturday) – Black Saturday
  • March 31 (Sunday) – Easter Sunday
April
  • April 6 (Saturday)
  • April 7 (Sunday)
  • April 8 (Monday) – file for leave
  • April 9 (Tuesday) – Araw ng Kagitingan
  • April 10 (Wednesday) – Eid’l Fitr
June
  • June 15 (Saturday)
  • June 16 (Sunday)
  • June 17 (Monday) – Eid’l Adha
August
  • August 24 (Saturday)
  • August 25 (Sunday)
  • August 26 (Monday) – National Heroes Day
November
  • November 1 (Friday) – All Saints’ Day
  • November 2 (Saturday) – All Souls’ Day
  • November 3 (Sunday)
December
  • December 28 (Saturday)
  • December 29 (Sunday)
  • December 30 (Monday) – Rizal Day
  • December 31 (Tuesday) – Last day of the year
