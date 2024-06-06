LIST: Long weekends in 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here's a guide to help you plot your vacation leaves in 2024!

Editor’s Note: This page was first published on October 13, 2023, and subsequently republished with updates.

MANILA, Philippines – Planning your vacation leaves and rest days in 2024?

Malacañang on Friday, October 13, released the regular holidays and special non-working days in 2024, and at least six of them fall near weekends.

Here’s a list of the long weekends in 2024.

January

December 30, 2023 (Saturday) – Rizal Day

December 31, 2023 (Sunday) – Last day of the year

January 1 (Monday) – New Year’s Day

February

February 9 (Friday) – Chinese New Year

February 10 (Saturday)

February 11 (Sunday)

March

March 28 (Thursday) – Maundy Thursday

March 29 (Friday) – Good Friday

March 30 (Saturday) – Black Saturday

March 31 (Sunday) – Easter Sunday

April

April 6 (Saturday)

April 7 (Sunday)

April 8 (Monday) – file for leave

April 9 (Tuesday) – Araw ng Kagitingan

April 10 (Wednesday) – Eid’l Fitr

June

June 15 (Saturday)

June 16 (Sunday)

June 17 (Monday) – Eid’l Adha

August

August 24 (Saturday)

August 25 (Sunday)

August 26 (Monday) – National Heroes Day

November

November 1 (Friday) – All Saints’ Day

November 2 (Saturday) – All Souls’ Day

November 3 (Sunday)

December

December 28 (Saturday)

December 29 (Sunday)

December 30 (Monday) – Rizal Day

December 31 (Tuesday) – Last day of the year

