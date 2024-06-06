LIST: Philippine holidays in 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

December 24 and December 31 are special non-working days in 2024

Editor’s Note: This page was first published on October 13, 2023, and subsequently republished with updates.

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang has released the list of regular holidays and special non-working days in the Philippines in 2024.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed Proclamation No. 368 on Wednesday, October 11. The proclamation was made public on Friday, October 13.

Here are the 2024 holidays in the country:

Regular holidays

New Year’s Day – January 1 (Monday)

Maundy Thursday – March 28

Good Friday – March 29

Araw ng Kagitingan – April 9 (Tuesday)

Eid’l Fitr – April 10 (Wednesday)

Labor Day – May 1 (Wednesday)

Independence Day – June 12 (Wednesday)

Eid’l Adha – June 17 (Monday)

National Heroes Day – August 26 (Monday)

Bonifacio Day – November 30 (Saturday)

Christmas Day – December 25 (Wednesday)

Rizal Day – December 30 (Monday)

Special non-working days

Ninoy Aquino Day – August 21 (Wednesday)

All Saints’ Day – November 1 (Friday)

Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary – December 8 (Sunday)

Last day of the year – December 31 (Tuesday)

Additional special non-working days

Chinese New Year – February 9 (Friday), following Proclamation No. 453

Black Saturday – March 30

All Souls’ Day – November 2 (Saturday)

Christmas Eve – December 24 (Tuesday)

– Rappler.com

ALSO ON RAPPLER