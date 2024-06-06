LIST: Philippine holidays in 2024

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
Editor’s Note: This page was first published on October 13, 2023, and subsequently republished with updates.
MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang has released the list of regular holidays and special non-working days in the Philippines in 2024.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed Proclamation No. 368 on Wednesday, October 11. The proclamation was made public on Friday, October 13.
Here are the 2024 holidays in the country:
Regular holidays
- New Year’s Day – January 1 (Monday)
- Maundy Thursday – March 28
- Good Friday – March 29
- Araw ng Kagitingan – April 9 (Tuesday)
- Eid’l Fitr – April 10 (Wednesday)
- Labor Day – May 1 (Wednesday)
- Independence Day – June 12 (Wednesday)
- Eid’l Adha – June 17 (Monday)
- National Heroes Day – August 26 (Monday)
- Bonifacio Day – November 30 (Saturday)
- Christmas Day – December 25 (Wednesday)
- Rizal Day – December 30 (Monday)
Special non-working days
- Ninoy Aquino Day – August 21 (Wednesday)
- All Saints’ Day – November 1 (Friday)
- Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary – December 8 (Sunday)
- Last day of the year – December 31 (Tuesday)
Additional special non-working days
- Chinese New Year – February 9 (Friday), following Proclamation No. 453
- Black Saturday – March 30
- All Souls’ Day – November 2 (Saturday)
- Christmas Eve – December 24 (Tuesday)
– Rappler.com
ALSO ON RAPPLER
- Exploring the Philippines in 2024? Here’s your Filipino travel bucket list
- This is your ultimate Southeast Asia travel bucket list
- Selamat datang! How to plan your trip to Malaysia
- RUNNING LIST: President Marcos’ foreign trips in 2024
Add a comment
How does this make you feel?
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.