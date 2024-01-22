RUNNING LIST: President Marcos’ foreign trips in 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos fly to Malaysia for a state visit in July 2023.

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who has established himself as a frequent flyer, does not intend to slow down in 2024.

For this year, the Office of the President (OP) has been provided a budget of P1.4 billion for missions and state visits, as well as P1.1 billion for traveling expenses.

The amounts are a significant increase from what the OP had in its budget for traveling purposes in 2023.

Rappler tracks the countries that the President will visit in 2024.

UPCOMING TRIPS (CONFIRMED)

Vietnam (end-January)

According to Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., the President will visit Vietnam by the end of January. There, the Philippines and its Southeast Asian neighbor will sign an agreement on rice supply.

Department of Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said last year that Marcos would head to Vietnam in January 2024 to strengthen the strategic partnership between Manila and Hanoi.

Germany (March)

In his meeting in Malacañang with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on January 11, President Marcos confirmed he would fly to the European country on March 12.

The last Philippine president to visit Germany was Benigno Aquino III in September 2014.

Diplomatic relations between Manila and Berlin mark their 70th year this 2024.

POTENTIAL TRIPS

Malacañang has yet to confirm Marcos’ visits to the following countries. The list is based on international gatherings usually attended by the President, invitations that Malacañang received, and other statements that Philippine officials made in the past.

Australia: DFA Secretary Manalo said in May 2023 that Marcos may visit Australia in 2024 to take part in the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the ASEAN-Australia Dialogue Relations. That special summit is scheduled on March 4 to 6 in Melbourne.

DFA Secretary Manalo said in May 2023 that Marcos may visit Australia in 2024 to take part in the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the ASEAN-Australia Dialogue Relations. That special summit is scheduled on March 4 to 6 in Melbourne. Laos: Laos, the chairman of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations for 2024, will host the ASEAN Summit twice this year – the first in April or May, and the second in October. Marcos has not skipped the biannual meeting since becoming president.

Laos, the chairman of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations for 2024, will host the ASEAN Summit twice this year – the first in April or May, and the second in October. Marcos has not skipped the biannual meeting since becoming president. Canada: Canadian Ambassador David Hartman said on January 11 that Canada was making arrangements for the Philippine president to visit Ottawa in autumn of 2024 (between September and November), as the two countries mark 75 years of diplomatic ties. Malacañang said in September 2023 that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invited Marcos to fly to Canada in 2024.

Canadian Ambassador David Hartman said on January 11 that Canada was making arrangements for the Philippine president to visit Ottawa in autumn of 2024 (between September and November), as the two countries mark 75 years of diplomatic ties. Malacañang said in September 2023 that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invited Marcos to fly to Canada in 2024. Peru: On the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in California in November 2023, Peru’s president Dina Boluarte invited Marcos to her country to mark the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between the two nations.

