LIST: New IACAT requirements for Filipinos traveling abroad

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 queue at the counters and immigration section on Friday, June 16, as the travelers swell at the departure area due to the changes being implemented at the terminals. All international flights are now being handled at the terminal 1, as airport authorities and the immigration bureau plan to add mobile immigration counters in all terminals to cope up and address the build-up of passengers along the immigration counters for both arriving and departing travelers.

Here are the requirements you may be required to show following the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking revisions to departure formalities

MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos looking to travel out of the country might not be asked for yearbooks at immigration counters, but beginning in September, they may be asked for a longer list of documents instead.

The Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) on Tuesday, August 22, released revised guidelines on departure requirements for Filipino passengers traveling abroad in a bid to better protect Filipinos from becoming victims of human trafficking.

The revised guidelines were approved on August 18 and will take effect on September 3.

In a statement, the IACAT said that the issue of human trafficking is evolving, and that Filipinos posing as tourists are actually looking to work overseas.

“It is of paramount importance to emphasize that the revised guidelines have been formulated not to encroach upon the fundamental right to travel, but to serve as a protective bulwark shielding our fellow citizens from the dire perils of human trafficking,” the IACAT said.

Here’s what you may need to prepare.

What are the basic requirements?

There are two levels of inspection for internationally-bound Filipinos, both conducted by an immigration officer (IO).

In primary inspection, passengers must present basic travel documents:

Passport, valid at least six months from the departure date;

Valid visa, depending on the destination;

Boarding pass; and

Confirmed return or roundtrip ticket, when necessary

They then answer questions from the IO about why they are traveling. If they “sufficiently establish [their] declared purpose of travel,” the primary IO clears them for departure.

While the definition of “sufficiently established” is unclear, travelers should not be worried that they will miss their flight if, initially, they do not satisfy it. Passenger departures, at this level of inspection, will only be deferred because of fraudulent travel documents or refusal to do the inspection in the first place.

Those who cannot adequately explain why they are going abroad are referred to secondary inspection, but there are several other reasons for this as well. These include inability to show proof of financial capacity, having stayed abroad as a tourist for over six months, or having a record of misrepresentation of travel information, among others.

In either case, the primary IO will inform the traveler of the grounds for their departure deferment or referral to secondary inspection.

Any passenger for secondary inspection is assigned to another IO, who will be more thorough with the interview and document examinations. Secondary inspections must not exceed 15 minutes. Extensions of this period are only for extraordinary circumstances.

What are the additional supporting documents?

There are other documents a traveler may need to show to their IOs, which will vary depending on travel purpose, age, and other details.

Tourists

Self-funded travels Proof of accommodation Document showing financial capacity or source of income, and Proof of employment

Sponsored travels Sponsored by 1st degree relatives (spouse, parents, or children) abroad Original Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA)-issued birth or marriage certificate Confirmed roundtrip ticket Copies of sponsor’s: Valid passport Valid work visa/permit or an equivalent document Sponsored by other relatives abroad Notarized original Affidavit of Support and Guarantee (AOSG) Confirmed roundtrip ticket Original PSA-issued birth or marriage certificate Sponsored by an unrelated foreign national Notarized original AOSG Substantial proof of relationship Confirmed roundtrip If a judicial entry, sponsor’s registration papers Traveling with an unrelated local sponsor Notarized original AOSG Substantial proof of relationship Copy of sponsor’s return ticket



Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs)

OFWs departing for the first time Overseas employment certificate (OEC), or OFW Clearance issued by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Valid and appropriate employment visa, work permit, or any equivalent document Employment contract Visa Usage Undertaking, or Manpower Request specifying visa usage approved or verified by the DMW or Migrant Workers Office (MWO), if applicable

Balik-Manggagawa (BM) Valid and appropriate employment visa, work permit, or any equivalent document OFW Clearance, OEC issued on-site by MWO or Migrant Workers Airport Assistance Center (DMW-MWAAC), or Online BM OEC Exemption, or manually issued OEC Proof of employment, as necessary

Direct hires OEC, e-receipt, or valid OFW Clearance, and Valid and appropriate employment visa, work permit, or any equivalent document



OFWs traveling to other countries apart from the Philippines while they are on vacation will be treated as tourists if they plan to come back to the Philippines before returning to their host countries. If the OFW is touring in another country, and then going straight to their jobs in their host country, they must present an OEC.

The following OFWs are required to have special travel exit clearances instead of an OEC:

Locally employed seafarers or conduction crew who will be manning a Philippine registered ship’s conduction from a foreign port to the Philippines

Seafarers who will undergo orientation, or other pre-employment procedures, as the foreign employer (accredited by a licensed local manning agency) prescribes

Emergency change crew for Philippine registered vessels docked in international ports

An OFW will be endorsed to the DMW-MWAAC for further inspection if there are issues with the worker’s OEC, or the OFW has incomplete or questionable documents.

While it is not mentioned in the IACAT’s guidelines, the DMW in July piloted the OFW Pass, the digital alternative to the OEC. These should be accepted at immigration counters instead of OECs.

Minors

With married parents, while the mother is accompanying Original Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA)-issued birth certificate or report of birth

With married parents, while the mother is not accompanying Original PSA-issued birth certificate or report of birth Original PSA-issued marriage certificate

Minors Subject of Adoption Adopted minors with an Order of Adoption Pending New PSA-issued Birth Certificate National Authority for Child Care (NACC)-issued Travel Authority for adopted minor and the adoptive parent/s With prospective adoptive parent/s pending domestic adoption proceedings Pending NACC proceedings DSWD Travel Clearance Certificate Pending in court Manifestation or notice of intended travel filed at least seven (7) calendar days before the intended date of travel, duly received by the Court where the case is pending With prospective adoptive parent/s pending inter-country adoption proceedings NACC-issued Travel Authority for the prospective adoptive parent/s NACC-issued Travel Clearance Certificate for Adoptee Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO)-issued Clearance



The following are scenarios where travel will require Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Certificates of Clearance or Exemption:

DSWD Travel Clearance Certificate (TCC), if: The parents are unmarried and the minor’s mother is not traveling The minor is accompanied by anyone other than their parents The passenger is over 18 but unable to fully care or protect themselves because of a physical or mental disability or condition The minor is above 13 years old and traveling alone (minors below 13 are prohibited from traveling alone)

DSWD Certificate of Exemption from TCC, if: The parents are unmarried and the minor is traveling with their biological father who has sole parental authority or legal custody over them The companion is their legal guardian Orphans of married parents traveling with substitute parent/s Orphans of non-married parents and traveling with substitute parent/s or closest maternal relative



OFW relatives, students, volunteers, and more

Dependent family members joining an OFW at the host country Valid dependent visa or any equivalent document, and Copies of the OFW’s valid visa and OEC, e-receipt, or OFW clearance

Students under the International Student Affairs Program or Student Internship Abroad Program of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) CHED endorsement

Students or scholars Acceptance letter from the school or institution abroad Duly notarized affidavit executed by the student or scholar indicating the educational institution, and the duration of the course or program of study Confirmed return or roundtrip ticket consistent with the program duration, if practicable Proof of financial capacity or scholarship Endorsement from the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) for Arabic language scholars, if applicable Certification from the school division superintendent for basic education students under an international exchange program, or joining a competition abroad Minors under this category also need a DSWD Travel Clearance Certificate

Passengers with prospective employers abroad Confirmed return or roundtrip ticket consistent with travel duration Documents relevant to the purpose of travel, and Duly notarized affidavit executed by the passenger indicating the purpose and duration of travel

Passengers traveling abroad for compassionate or humanitarian visit to an overseas Filipino Certification from the DMW or the Department of Foreign Affairs specifying the purpose of travel

Passengers traveling for company transfers or trainings Intra-company transferees Proof of local employment, as certified by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Secondment agreement between the local company and foreign host company, as necessary Intra- or inter-company trainees Proof of local employment, as certified by the DOLE, and Traineeship agreement authenticated by the Philippine embassy or consulate where the training will be conducted, as necessary

Volunteer workers Endorsement from the Philippine National Volunteer Service Coordinating Agency

Hajj pilgrims to Mecca Endorsement or list of pilgrims from the NCMF

Donor traveling for organ donation or transplantation Department of Health clearance approving the organ donation or transplantation



The following are passengers who may be required to present a CFO clearance:

Filipino spouse, fiancé/e, or partner (described as someone who is in a “genuine” heterosexual or same-sex relationship) of a foreign national, with an immigrant, resident, spouse, long-term, partner, prospective marriage, family reunification visa, or other similar visas

First-time Filipino emigrants and resident visa holders registering with the CFO for the first time

J1 visa holders, or exchange visitors bound for the United States

Au Pair visa holders

Trainees for skills enhancement

Government-endorsed trainees Trainees of the Department of Agriculture – Agricultural Training Institute (DA-ATI) DA-ATI endorsement Agro-studies Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) trainees TESDA endorsement Other government-endorsed trainees Endorsement from the concerned government agency

Non-government endorsed trainees Confirmed roundtrip ticket for programs six months or below Traineeship contract duly authenticated by the Philippine embassy Duly notarized affidavit executed by the trainee indicating the training institution and training duration



Other passengers, and when you’re identified as potentially trafficked

Travelers who do not fall under the specified categories will undergo the required immigration inspection, and show documents that sufficiently establish their purpose of travel.

Passengers who have been determined to be potentially trafficked during secondary inspection will be deferred for departure, and turned over to the IACAT Anti-Trafficking Task Force (ATTF) at the port, together with their passports and supporting documents.

The IACAT will turn over documents to the appropriate law enforcement agency, or the DFA Office of Consular Affairs. Passengers may also file civil, criminal, or administrative cases.

Using cellphones, cameras, recording devices, or any similar electronic devices is strictly prohibited in the immigration area, unless authorized. Documents, records, and data gathered during inspection are confidential. – Michelle Abad and Francessca Abalos/Rappler.com

Francessca Abalos is a Rappler volunteer studying at Ateneo de Manila University.