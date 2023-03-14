Luis Teodoro, press freedom stalwart and journalism professor, dies

'Dean Teodoro was pivotal in fostering academic excellence in our discipline, upholding integrity in the practice of media, and defending our freedoms of the press, speech, and assembly,' says the UP College of Mass Communication

MANILA, Philippines – Press freedom stalwart, writer, and author Luis Teodoro died Monday, March 13. He was 81.

Teodoro was a former dean of the University of the Philippines College of Mass Communication (UP CMC). The UP CMC announced his passing on Tuesday morning, March 14.

“We join our friends and colleagues in communication and media in mourning the passing of Professor Luis V. Teodoro, our Dean from 1994 to 2000,” the college said.

“Maraming salamat sa iyong paglingkod sa bayan. Mahal ka namin.”

(Thank you for your service to the nation. We love you.)

The UP CMC announced it will hold a service for Teodoro at Plaridel Hall in UP Diliman. Details have yet to be announced as of posting.

“As educator, editor, and journalist, Dean Teodoro was pivotal in fostering academic excellence in our discipline, upholding integrity in the practice of media, and defending our freedoms of the press, speech, and assembly,” said the UP CMC.

Teodoro was the founding chairperson of Altermidya, a network of media outfits, institutions, and individuals.

Teodoro also wrote political commentary on BusinessWorld in a column called Vantage Point.

Journalist Danilo Arao, a fellow professor of Teodoro at the UP CMC, grieved the death of his “mentor and friend.”

“More than that, his stewardship helped produce highly ethical, dedicated journalists. He shall be missed. Condolences to all of us who believe,” he said. – Rappler.com