Baguio students shine as Philippines’ top English speakers 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Cordillera Administrative Region also tops the regional list, placing it ahead of other high-performing regions like Davao and Eastern Visayas

BAGUIO, Philippines – Baguio City has emerged as the top English-speaking and -listening region in the Philippines, according to the 2023 English Proficiency Index by EF Education First, an international education company.

Baguio’s score of 619 led the national rankings, surpassing other high-scoring cities like Dumaguete and Davao.

The Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), where Baguio is located, also topped the regional list in the country with a score of 616. This placed them ahead of other high-performing regions like Davao and Eastern Visayas.

Notably, Manila and the National Capital Region trailed behind with scores of 587 and 593, respectively.

The Philippines retained its position at 20th out of 113 countries, maintaining its overall score of 578 from the previous year.

The ranking puts the country among those with high English proficiency, just behind Singapore in Asia and globally second to The Netherlands.

The index also showed that the highest English proficiency in the Philippines was among the 26 to 30 age group.

EF Education First, known for its study abroad, language learning, and cultural exchange programs, provides these insights to gauge the English-language capabilities in non-native English-speaking countries.

The 2023 EF English Proficiency Index is a comprehensive assessment that analyzes the English language skills of 2.2 million participants from 113 countries. It is based on the EF Standard English Test, which measures reading and listening skills aligned with the Common European Framework of Reference levels.

The achievement is noteworthy given that most top-performing countries experienced a decrease in average scores, attributed to educational disruptions. This comes at a time when the educational sector is still grappling with the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting the resilience and dedication of the academic community in Baguio.

Mayor Benjamin Magalong expressed his pride in this significant achievement, acknowledging the combined efforts of stakeholders.

“We are proud to have achieved such status. We commend our educators – our principals, professors, and teachers, including non-academic personnel both in the public and private sectors – for a job well done in providing our students with quality education not only in the English subject but also in all aspects of learning,” Magalong said. – Rappler.com