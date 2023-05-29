Batanes to face rotational blackouts as Typhoon Betty affects fuel supply

Due to dwindling fuel supply, 8-hour rotational brownouts will be implemented in Batanes, says the Batanes Electric Cooperative

MANILA, Philippines – The generator-dependent Batanes group of islands will experience 8-hour rotational brownouts as the tanker that would supposedly bring fuel supply to the province could not sail due to Typhoon Betty (Mawar), the Batanes Electric Cooperative, Inc. (Batanelco) said.

Due to the dwindling fuel supply, Batanelco said on Monday, May 29, that rotational power interruptions will be implemented in the province starting Thursday, June 1.

The electric utility provider warned that the province might experience longer power interruptions should the bad weather persists beyond this week.

Highlighting the challenge of transporting fuel during typhoon season, Batanes Governor Marilou Cayco appealed to the National Power Corporation (Napocor) for a larger fuel tank to bring supply so they will have buffer stock in times of calamities. She also requested additional generator sets.

Cayco said in an interview with DZBB on Monday, that she had already asked Napocor for assistance in October last year and the agency said that they were procuring generator sets for the six towns of Batanes.

As of 5 pm, Monday, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) placed Batanes under Signal No. 2.

The typhoon is expected to enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat in the next three days. – Rappler.com