COA flags Pampanga gov’t for wasted relief goods

State auditors call out the Pampanga government for undistributed relief goods, some of which have been stored in a warehouse for almost five years

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Audit (COA) flagged the provincial government of Pampanga for unused and undistributed relief goods that were left sitting in a warehouse, many of which have deteriorated.

Among the items found by state auditors were food, hygiene kits, and construction materials donated by First Lady Liza Marcos’ LAB for All, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), Ayala Corporation, and the Office of Civil Defense (OCD).

In a 2023 audit report released on May 9, Thursday, COA said it found sacks of rice that were already being fumigated due to weevil infestation.

Meanwhile, mosquito nets and slippers from PAGCOR were already damaged. Boxes with personal care or hygiene kits from the OCD were already opened.

“These donations were intended for disaster risk and reduction management, with the exception of the LAB for All donations. Said donations remained undistributed to the designated beneficiaries and were exposed to various elements and contaminants in the warehouse,” COA said.

Construction materials from Ayala Corporation were unused despite having been donated way back in 2019 after the 6.1 magnitude earthquake that struck Central Luzon.

COA recommended that the Pampanga government instruct the warehouseman, through the General Services Office, to exercise “extraordinary care” to prevent the items from further deteriorating. Food must also be secured to prevent infestation of pests and exposure to the elements. – Rappler.com