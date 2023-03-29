Cordillera cops seize P4-B worth of shabu in Baguio City

DRUG HAUL. Anti-illegal drug operatives take inventory of the suspected shabu placed in tea bags with an estimated amount of P4 billion seized in a morning raid in Baguio City.

Police officials say the 575-kilo shabu haul is the biggest seizure in the Cordillera Administrative Region

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Cordillera and Police Regional Drug Enforcement Unit (RDEU) personnel bagged the Cordillera Administrative Region’s biggest haul of illegal drugs in a morning raid in Baguio City on Wednesday, March 29.

Police Cordillera Director Brig. Gen. David Perado said anti-illegal drug operatives discovered 575 kilograms of shabu from the residence of a Chinese national.

Officials estimated the haul’s value at P4 billion.

The contraband were packed in teabags with Chinese markings.

Arrested in the operation was Chinese national Hui “Tan” Ming.

Peredo said the RDEU operatives earlier sought a search warrant from a local court after sustained intelligence work on the suspect.

He also directed police in the region to increase their efforts to rid the six provinces and two cities in the Cordillera of illegal drugs. – Rappler.com