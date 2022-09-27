Karding death toll rises to at least 8

AFTERMATH. A house in San Ildefonso, Bulacan is submerged in floodwaters on Monday, September 26, 2022, after 'Karding' hit parts of Luzon.

Three fishermen are also reported missing in Mercedes, Camarines Norte

MANILA, Philippines – At least eight people were killed after Super Typhoon Karding hit parts of Luzon, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Tuesday morning, September 27.

Based on the information provided by NDRRMC deputy spokesman Raffy Alejandro, the deaths reported are the following:

five rescuers in San Miguel, Bulacan (due to drowning)

two people in Zambales

one in Burdeos, Quezon (due to landslide)

The NDRRMC noted that all eight are subject to verification, including the now widely-reported deaths of the five rescuers, as the agency was still waiting for their certification of identification.

Earlier Tuesday, the NDRRMC placed the death toll at nine, but later revised the figure to eight.

Meanwhile, three fishermen are also reported missing in Mercedes, Camarines Norte.

‘Karding’ left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Monday evening after bringing destruction in its wake and triggering intense floods over the weekend.

At its peak, the super typhoon had a maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour, prompting cancellation of work and classes in the entire Luzon island on Monday. – Rappler.com