Rappler Talk: UPRI’s Likha Minimo on lessons from the Davao de Oro landslide

Rappler’s Iya Gozum talks with geologist Likha Minimo about the Davao de Oro landslide and the implementation of hazard maps in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – In 2008, the town of Maco in Davao de Oro experienced a killer landslide. The government conducted geohazard mapping and assessment and then declared the area a no-build zone.

Sixteen years later, another landslide devastated the same town, killing over 90 residents and employees of a mining company.

How many more preventable disasters will happen due to disregard of scientific data?

In this Rappler Talk episode, environment reporter Iya Gozum talks with Dr. Likha Minimo, geologist and director for knowledge sharing at the University of the Philippines Resilience Institute, about the Davao de Oro landslide and the implementation of hazard maps in the Philippines.

Watch the interview at 11 am on Wednesday, February 28. – Rappler.com