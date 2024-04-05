The Green Report: Why we should care about where evacuation centers are built

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Bookmark this page or tune in to Rappler’s YouTube channel on Saturday afternoon, April 6

MANILA, Philippines – Because the Philippines is a country that has had to deal with some of the strongest storms in recent history, adaptation is a crucial part of its climate action.

But what happens when adaptation strategies, such as evacuation centers, are not climate-proof?

In this The Green Report episode, Rappler environment and science desk editor Jee Geronimo talks to researcher Lorenz Pasion, who for months analyzed data on flood-prone evacuation centers in Negros Occidental, one of the provinces with the highest exposure to multiple hazards and risks.

