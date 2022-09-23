BJMP, Red Cross rush aid to Laguna jail as diarrhea kills 2 inmates, downs 80

AID FOR CABUYAO JAIL. Philippine Red Cross volunteers arrive with a water tanker and bladder to provide safe water supply for more than 600 inmates threatened by a diarrhea outbreak.

LAGUNA, Philippines – The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) installed water filters in the cells of the Cabuyao City Jail after an outbreak of diarrhea killed two inmates or persons deprived of liberty (PDL), officials said on Friday, September 23.

Eighty other inmates also fell ill because of contaminated water supply inside the facility, Cabuyao City Jail spokesperson JSI Xavier Solda said.

Complaints of diarrhea and stomachache started on September 11 after a flooding incident on September 9, Solda said.

Solda said health records of the two casualties indicated both kidney disease.

Of the reported cases, 28 are still active, 52 are under recovery, with five needing intravenous (IV) treatment to help them recover from severe dehydration. The jail houses 657 inmates.

“A bacteriological exam was conducted using water samples taken from each cell and results revealed that the water had high levels of bacteria,” Solda said.

“We learned that there are two sources of water in the facility, one is deep well and the other one is a line by Laguna Waters. Piping systems are also now being checked so we can replace those with issues,” he added.

After the incident, the warden ordered the installation of water filters in each cell as well as the kitchen facility. Disinfection was also conducted in the facility.

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) also sent a tanker with accessories for water distribution: two units of water bladders, one with a 10,000-liter capacity and another with a 5,000-liter capacity; a tap stand; a hose; a hydrant key; and chlorine.

MEDICAL AID. A Philippine Red Cross staff readies IV fluids and tubings, sachets of oral rehydration formula, and antibiotics for the Cabuyao City Jail, where 2 inmates have died and 80 fallen ill from diarrhea due to contaminated water supply. (Philippine Red Cross)

PRC has also delivered medicines for the inmates such as Oresol, Metronidazole antibiotics, IV fluids and underpads.

BJMP chief Allan Iral instructed the health service and the warden of Cabuyao City Jail to closely monitor the condition of the affected inmates. – Rappler.com