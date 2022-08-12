Ex-Batangas town vice mayor gunned down while giving speech at party

CRIME SCENE. Police cordoned off the area where former Lobo, Batangas vice mayor Romeo Sulit was attacked on August 11, 2022.

Police say former Lobo, Batangas vice mayor Romeo Sulit was delivering a speech at a debut party when the suspect approached him from behind and shot him in the head. He died hours later.

BATANGAS, Philippines – A former vice mayor of Lobo town, Batangas, died on Friday, August 12, hours after he was attacked by a still unidentified gunman while he delivered remarks at a birthday party.

Lobo police chief Captain Roy Cuevas identified the victim as Sangguniang Bayan Secretary Romeo Sulit, 61, who was a guest at a local debut party on Thursday night, August 11. Sulit served as Lobo vice mayor from 1998 to 2010.

According to the report, Sulit was delivering his speech at the party when an unidentified suspect approached him from behind and shot him in the head around 8:05 pm on Thursday.

Sulit was rushed to Lobo District Hospital and was later transfered to Batangas Medical Center where he died past midnight.

Witnesses said the suspect was wearing a green jacket, black shortpants, and a hat. He escaped on foot after the shooting.

Police have yet to determine the motive and the personalities behind the killing. – Rappler.com