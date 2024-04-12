Taal Volcano phreatic eruption occurs on April 12 as sulfur dioxide stays high

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Taal Volcano's phreatic eruption 'was likely driven by the continued emission of hot volcanic gases...and could be succeeded by similar phreatic activity'

MANILA, Philippines – A phreatic or steam-driven eruption occurred at Taal Volcano in the province of Batangas early Friday morning, April 12, generating “a white steam-laden plume” 2,400 meters or 2.4 kilometers tall.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said in an advisory that the eruption happened from 5:11 am to 5:24 am.

“The phreatic event was likely driven by the continued emission of hot volcanic gases at the Taal Main Crater and could be succeeded by similar phreatic activity,” added Phivolcs.

On Thursday, April 11, the volcano’s sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission averaged 9,677 tons per day, which is considered a high level.

Since January, SO2 emission has been averaging 10,248 tons per day.

Phivolcs warned on Friday that communities around the Taal Caldera face “the threat of potential long-term health impacts” since they are “frequently exposed to volcanic gas.”

People with respiratory and heart illnesses, the elderly, pregnant women, and children are most vulnerable to volcanic smog or vog.

“Local government units are advised to continuously monitor and assess preparedness of their communities and undertake appropriate response measures to mitigate hazards that could be posed by long-term degassing and related phreatic activity,” the agency said.

While SO2 remains elevated, Phivolcs has observed only “background levels of volcanic earthquake activity and ground deformation,” which indicate the unrest “is unlikely to progress into magmatic eruption.”

Taal Volcano has been under Alert Level 1 or “in abnormal condition” since July 11, 2022.

Under Alert Level 1, these are possible:

sudden phreatic explosions

volcanic earthquakes

minor ashfall

lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas

Phivolcs still recommends the prohibition of entry into Taal Volcano Island. – Rappler.com