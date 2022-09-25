Malacañang suspends work in gov’t, classes in public schools on September 26

INSIDE SCHOOLS. Three days before the formal opening of the 2022-2023 school year, a dry run for the start of classes is conducted at Lakandula Elementary School in Tondo, Manila, on August 19, 2022. More than 2,000 students of the public school are expected to attend opening day on August 22.

Malacañang also clarifies that suspension of work in private companies and classes in private schools would be based on the discretion of their respective heads

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang on Sunday, September 25, declared a Luzon-wide suspension of work in government offices and classes in public schools at all levels for Monday, September 26 due to Super Typhoon Karding (Noru).

The suspension covered all the regions of Luzon, namely:

National Capital Region

Cordillera Administrative Region

Ilocos Region

Cagayan Valley

Central Luzon

Calabarzon

Mimaropa

Bicol

In its Memorandum Circular No. 6, the Office of the President said the suspension does not cover government’s frontline agencies.

JUST IN: Malacañang suspends work in gov't offices and classes in public schools at all levels in NCR, CAR, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and Bicol due to Typhoon #KardingPH



The NDRRMC earlier recommended the suspension. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/KY13PVuzJC — Jairo Bolledo (@jairojourno) September 25, 2022

“However, those agencies whose functions involve the delivery of basic and health services, preparedness/response to disasters and calamities, and/or the performance of other vital services shall continue with their operations and render the necessary services,” the memorandum read.

Malacañang also clarified that suspension of work for private companies and classes for private schools would be based on the discretion of their respective heads.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) earlier on Sunday recommended the suspension.

Evacuations and preemptive measures are being done in parts of the countries being affected by the super typhoon. Based on the unofficial tally of the NDRRMC, a total of 2,293 families or 8,391 individuals were evacuated in Luzon, as of 9:25 pm of Sunday.

Here is the breakdown per region:

Ilocos Region: 22 families or 54 individuals

Cagayan Valley: 91 families or 319 individuals

Central Luzon: 897 families or 3,163 individuals

National Capital Region: 908 families or 3,450 individuals

Calabarzon: 357 families or 1,375 individuals

Bicol: 18 families or 30 individuals

BREAKING: PAGASA says Karding (Noru) made its second landfall in Dingalan, Aurora, at 8:20 pm on Sunday, September 25, 2022.



It hit Dingalan as a typhoon after earlier making its first landfall in Burdeos, Quezon, as a super typhoon. #KardingPH pic.twitter.com/PgoIfgGRXo — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) September 25, 2022

– Rappler.com