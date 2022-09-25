Malacañang suspends work in gov’t, classes in public schools on September 26

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang on Sunday, September 25, declared a Luzon-wide suspension of work in government offices and classes in public schools at all levels for Monday, September 26 due to Super Typhoon Karding (Noru).
The suspension covered all the regions of Luzon, namely:
- National Capital Region
- Cordillera Administrative Region
- Ilocos Region
- Cagayan Valley
- Central Luzon
- Calabarzon
- Mimaropa
- Bicol
In its Memorandum Circular No. 6, the Office of the President said the suspension does not cover government’s frontline agencies.
“However, those agencies whose functions involve the delivery of basic and health services, preparedness/response to disasters and calamities, and/or the performance of other vital services shall continue with their operations and render the necessary services,” the memorandum read.
Malacañang also clarified that suspension of work for private companies and classes for private schools would be based on the discretion of their respective heads.
The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) earlier on Sunday recommended the suspension.
Evacuations and preemptive measures are being done in parts of the countries being affected by the super typhoon. Based on the unofficial tally of the NDRRMC, a total of 2,293 families or 8,391 individuals were evacuated in Luzon, as of 9:25 pm of Sunday.
Here is the breakdown per region:
- Ilocos Region: 22 families or 54 individuals
- Cagayan Valley: 91 families or 319 individuals
- Central Luzon: 897 families or 3,163 individuals
- National Capital Region: 908 families or 3,450 individuals
- Calabarzon: 357 families or 1,375 individuals
- Bicol: 18 families or 30 individuals
– Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.