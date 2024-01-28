PAGASA: Egay and Goring out, Emil and Gavino in

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FLOODING. People wade through a flooded road caused by rain from the southwest monsoon, which was enhanced by Typhoon Egay (Doksuri), in Balagtas, Bulacan, July 29, 2023.

Egay and Goring, the names of destructive Philippine tropical cyclones in 2023, will no longer be reused

MANILA, Philippines – The state weather bureau is retiring the tropical cyclone names Egay and Goring, after these two left a trail of destruction in 2023.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Egay and Goring will be replaced by Emil and Gavino, respectively, starting 2027.

PAGASA has four sets of tropical cyclone names that are used alternately, which is why the names used in 2023 will be repeated in 2027, 2031, 2035, and so on – except for Egay and Goring.

The weather bureau decommissions or retires the name of a tropical cyclone when it has caused at least 300 deaths and/or P1 billion worth of damage to agriculture and infrastructure.

Citing data from the Office of Civil Defense, PAGASA said Egay (Doksuri) and the enhanced southwest monsoon or habagat caused damage worth P15.318 billion in July 2023. A total of 30 people died.

A super typhoon at its peak, Egay battered Northern Luzon with intense rain and destructive winds. It made landfall as a typhoon in Fuga Island, Aparri, and in Dalupiri Island, Calayan – both in Cagayan province.

Meanwhile, damage from Goring (Saola) and the enhanced southwest monsoon reached P2.421 billion in August 2023. Two deaths were reported.

Goring was also a super typhoon. It did not make landfall in the Philippines, but triggered torrential rain and fierce winds in parts of Northern Luzon. – Rappler.com