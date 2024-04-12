P2-M more in cold cash, cryptocurrency materials found in Tarlac POGO

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

EVIDENCE. Millions in cash, seed phrases, crypto wallets, mobile phones, flash drives, documents, identification cards, handcuffs and an expandable metal baton are among the items found in the remaining vaults at the Baofu compound of the Zun Yuan Technology Inc on Thursday, April 11.

The latest haul raises to over P7 million the cash confiscated from the 27 vaults discovered in the raided POGO compound in Bamban, Tarlac

TARLAC, Philippines – Authorities recovered millions more in cold cash, crypto-currency related materials and other goods when they opened Thursday, April 11, the 15 remaining vaults out of the 27 they discovered in the Baofu compound of Zun Yuan Technology Incorporated, a Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) in Bamban, Tarlac that was raided by authorities last month.

Around P2.1 million more in cash of various currencies, seed phrases, crypto wallets, mobile phones, flash drives, documents, identification cards, handcuffs and an expandable metal baton were among the items found in the remaining vaults.

Seed phrases and crypto wallets are used in dealing with crytocurrencies.

When the first batch of the vaults were opened on April 8 law enforcers seized P5.5 million, $444, 20,000 Vietnamese dong, and 20 Hong Kong dollars, as well as passports and documents.

Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) spokesperson Winston Casio said the digital evidence that were found in the vaults could strengthen the case against Zun Yuan, its owners and incorporators. Casio said all digital evidence will undergo forensic examination with the Philippine National Police (PNP) Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG).

Casio added the confiscated employment visa IDs and alien certificates of registration will also undergo verification.

“Marami tayong nakitang mga iPhones and androids, USBs and other digital evidence that are subject to forensic examination. Makikiusap tayo sa ACG na kung maaari padaliin nila ang pag subject to digital forensic nang mas mapalalim yung ating evidence sa Zun Yuan at sa incorporators niya at mga taong nagpapatakbo nito,” Casio said.

(We found a lot of iPhones and Android phones, USBs and other digital evidence that are subject to forensic examination. We will ask the ACG if they can expedite these to digital forensics to deepen our evidence on Zun Yuan, its incorporators, and the people who are running it.)

“Nakabibigla pero typical na yung mga posas, baton sa mga POGOs. So siguro sa mga pagkakataon na hindi nila namimeet yung kanilang mga quotas, pinaparusahan sila,” he added.

(It’s shocking but the handcuffs and batons are typical for POGOs. So maybe on occasion when they don’t meet their quotas, they are punished.)

A Malaysian and a Vietnamese, Dylan and Danny, were among the foreign nationals who reported torture and abuse in the facility. Dylan was bought for P300,000 to work for Zun Yuan while Danny escaped from the Baofu compound on February 28.

They are both detained at the Nasdake building in Pasay City together with other foreign nationals who are set to be deported, including six alleged Chinese fugitives.

Executive Director Lucas Bersamin ordered the Anti-Money Laundering Council to freeze and preserve the entire 10-hectare Baofu compound and its 36 structures, including the nine villas and 38 vehicles. The entire facility will be under the custody of PAOCC.

Among the documents found in one of the vaults was a blacklist lift order issued in April 2023 by the Bureau of Immigration for a Chinese named Wang Shuichao.

Casio said the lift order was a case to case basis. However, all foreign nationals in POGOs are blacklisted from entering the country, he said. Shuichao is not included in their database, he said.

“Well, there was somebody here who used to be blacklisted and the black list was lifted. For what reason, I would think that’s in order unless otherwise proven. So far in our database, we didn’t see him here among those we caught,” he said.

“For us, as far as the Commission is concerned, blacklist everyone and deport all of them,” he added.

Meanwhile, the eight foreigners, charged with alleged violations of human trafficking and serious illegal detention were also arraigned on April 11 at the Regional Trial Court Branch 66 in Capas.

The case of the Filipina was dismissed. All foreign nationals have pleaded not guilty except for one who filed a motion to extend the preliminary investigation through his legal counsel which was granted, said Casio. – Rappler.com