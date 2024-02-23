Take note, mountaineers: Pulag’s Akiki Trail closed due to forest fire

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Authorities say those planning to climb via the Babadak Trail or the southern ingress are allowed to proceed, but with caution

BAGUIO, Philippines – There will be no climbing to the top of Mount Pulag after the Panagbenga, at least via one of the trails.

The Mount Pulag Protected Landscape Area Management Office said on Friday, February 23, that entry to the highest mountain in Luzon will not be allowed, at least via the Akiki Trail, due to a forest fire reported at Lower Eddet in Kabayan, Benguet.

Smoke from the forest fire is seen to have affected the trail, the office said.

Those planning to climb via the Babadak Trail or the southern ingress are allowed to proceed, but with caution, the MPPLAMO said. The smoke from the other side might affect the visibility at the summit.

It asked the trekkers to use the tower site as their vantage point.

During the last long weekend prior to Chinese New Year, about 800 climbers were said to have reached the summit of Mt. Pulag.

This was said to be 10 times the number of climbers allowed during the pre-dawn summit.

The MPPLAMO has yet to give their reply to the complaint of overcrowding at the top.

At least six fires in the province are said to have been ignited because of the lack of rains recently.

The fire in Barangay Ambuklao in Bokod town on Thursday was said to have been contained by the Bureau of Fire Protection Bokod and the Philippine Army.

Other forest fires in Bokod were reported in sitios Banao and Bisal in Barangay Bobok, and Sitio Yapas in Barangay Bisal. The fires have affected almost 300 hectares.

Other forest fires reported were in Sitio Binungaan in Tinongdan, Itogon, and Barangay Camp 4 in Tuba town in Benguet. – Rappler.com