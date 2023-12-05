Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Occidental Mindoro

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TREMOR. Teachers gather their students at the school grounds of the Araullo High school in Manila, after an earthquake was felt on December 5, 2023.

(1st UPDATE) Phivolcs says no damage is expected but there will be aftershocks. Workers, residents, and students evacuated buildings in the Philippine capital Manila following the earthquake.

MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck Lubang, Occidental Mindoro, past 4 pm on Tuesday, December 5, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said in a bulletin.

The earthquake, which struck at a depth of 60 kilometers, was also felt in other parts of Luzon including Calabarzon and Metro Manila.

Phivolcs said no damage is expected but there will be aftershocks.

Evacuation

Workers, residents, and students evacuated buildings in the Philippine capital Manila following the earthquake.

“We felt the strong and lengthy tremor,” Lubang Mayor Michael Orayani told DWPM radio station. “We rushed outdoors even while the building was shaking.”

Images shared by media on X showed government workers leaving Congress, the Senate, Malacañang Palace, and justice ministry buildings. Students also evacuated universities.

The transportation ministry stopped train operations in the capital. No damage was observed on the runway and taxiway pavements and terminal facilities, the state airport operator said.

Reported intensities

Intensity V – Lubang, Occidental Mindoro; Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro

Intensity IV – Makati City; Quezon City; Taguig City; City of Malolos, City of Meycauayan, Obando, and Plaridel, Bulacan; Floridablanca, PAMPANGA; San Jose, Batangas; City of Tagaytay, Cavite

Intensity III – Caloocan City; Pasig City; Cuenca,and Talisay, Batangas; City of Bacoor, and City of General Trias, Cavite; Rodriguez, Rizal; Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro

Intensity II – Marikina City; City of San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan; Gabaldon, Nueva Ecija; Lucban, Quezon; San Mateo, Rizal; Odiongan, Romblon

Intensity I – City of San Fernando, Pampanga; City of San Pedro, Laguna; Mauban, Quezon

Instrumental intensities

Intensity V – Magallanes, and City of Tagaytay, Cavite; Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro

Intensity IV – Malabon City; Guiguinto, and Pandi, Bulacan; Laurel, Lemery, and San Luis, Batangas; City of Calapan, Oriental Mindoro

Intensity III – Quezon City; Batangas City, Batangas

Intensity I – Lucban, Quezon

Earthquakes are common in the Philippines, which lies on the “Ring of Fire,” a belt of volcanoes circling the Pacific Ocean that is prone to seismic activity.

Three people died from a magnitude 7.4 earthquake that struck the southern Philippines on Saturday night, December 2. It was followed by more than 2,000 aftershocks that prompted thousands to stay in evacuation centers – With reports from Reuters/Rappler.com