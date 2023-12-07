Pilot found dead, passenger ‘appears to have survived’ plane crash in Isabela

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'Rescuing teams found signs that the passenger was able to camp out,' says CAAP

PAMPANGA, Philippines – Search and rescue operations continue for the passenger who “appears to have survived” the Piper PA-32-300 plane crash in Isabela, the Isabela Incident Management Team (IMT) said on Thursday, December 7.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said in a statement on Thursday, December 7, that the pilot of the light plane was confirmed dead but “rescuing teams found signs that the passenger was able to camp out.”

IMT spokesperson Josh Hapinat said a makeshift shelter was seen near the wreckage but the passenger, identified as Erma Escalante, was not found in the vicinity of the crash site.

“The lone passenger was not found in the vicinity. However, she appears to have survived the crash as indicated by a makeshift shelter that she presumably put up near the wreckage,” said Hapinat.

The body of the pilot, Captain Levy Abul II, was found lifeless when the rescuers reached the wreckage around 11 am on Thursday, December 7.

Hapinat said the rescuers will bring the remains of the pilot to the Tactical Operations Group 2 (TOG2) in Cauayan City, Isabela.

CAAP said that K-9 tracker teams will be brought in to aid in the operations.

“Teams of K9 trackers are now being fetched from their locations to be brought to TOG2. They will be flown and dropped near the wreckage. Starting at the site of the wreckage, the K9 trackers will then follow the path that the passenger took through the scent that she left on the vegetation that she passed by,” CAAP said.

Hapinat said the families of the pilot and the passenger had been notified abiout their status.

The CAAP said that the light plane is owned by Fliteline Airways and operated by Cyclone Airways.

The plane was reported missing on November 30, after departing from Cauayan Airport for Palanan Airport, also in Isabela. – Rappler.com