Frustrated murder complaint filed against suspect in Subic road violence incident

ROAD RAGE. A portion of the video shows an SUV ramming a compact car from behind while the two victims are seen standing nearby.

The suspect is said to be a former client of the victim, lawyer Norman Pamintuan

PAMPANGA, Philippines – The victims of a road violence incident in Subic Freeport in Zambales have filed a frustrated murder complaint against a female suspect in Bataan on Monday, February 19.

Lawyer Norman Pamintuan, 70, and his personal assistant, Jennnifer Flores, 37, filed the complaint against Joan Montes before the prosecutor’s office in Balanga town.

Montes is said to be a former client of Pamintuan.

Based on the report obtained by Rappler, on February 16, Pamintuan was driving a Hyundai Eon with Flores, on their way to Binictican Housing, when Joan Montes, who was driving a Toyota Fortuner, allegedly followed them and then hit their car.

Montes maneuvered her SUV and hit the victim’s compact car, as seen in a viral video uploaded on Facebook. Pamintuan and Flores managed to get out of the car when the suspect rammed the Eon several times before fleeing the scene.

Pamintuan, a retired judge, said that the action of the suspect is “a clear case of frustrated murder with intent to kill,” the report said.

Flores told Rappler in an interview that Montes should be “held accountable for what she had done.”

“Kilala namin siya. Isa siya sa mga client ni Attorney (We know here. She’s among the clients of Attorney),” she said.

Flores said that Pamintuan had to withdraw from Montes’ estafa case as he fell ill and had to be hospitalized in July 2023.

Flores said that the car was damaged but neither of them sustained injuries. She added prior to the incident, they attended a hearing in San Felipe, Zambales.

Pamintuan had previously filed alarm and scandal, malicious mischief and threat, and carnapping complaints against Montes in September 2023, according to the police report.

In December 2023, the same Fortuner was also involved in a vehicular accident in Subic. Based on the vehicle’s records, it is registered to Toyota Financial Services Philippines and leased to another individual at the time of the accident but it was driven by Montes, the report also said.

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) chief Vigor Mendoza II has ordered an investigation into the incident.

Rappler reached out to LTO Central Luzon Director Ronnie Montejo. We will update this story once we receive his response. – Rappler.com