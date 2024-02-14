1 dead, scores hurt after termite-damaged mezzanine of Bulacan church collapses

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TERMITE DAMAGE. The mezzanine of the St. Peter the Apostle Parish Church in the City of San Jose del Monte, Bulacan, collapses during a Holy Mass in observance of Ash Wednesday on February 14, 2024.

Around 400 people were inside St. Peter the Apostle Parish Church in the City of San Jose del Monte in observance of Ash Wednesday when tragedy struck

PAMPANGA, Philippines – An 80-year-old woman died and 52 injured after a termite-damaged mezzanine at the second floor of St. Peter the Apostle Parish Church in the City of San Jose del Monte in Bulacan collapsed during a Mass in observance of Ash Wednesday, February 14.

Luneta Morales, a resident of Dela Costa 3, Barangay Graceville, died at the hospital around 12:55 pm due to cardiac arrest, according to Gina Ayson, head of the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO).

Ayson said Morales was attending the mass when a portion of the structure of the mezzanine fell on her.

“Nasa hospital siya. Actually, doon na rin siya nag cardiac arrest which caused her death. Nadala siya doon around 7:50 am tapos namatay siya mga 12:55 ng hapon, basta before 1 pm,” Ayson told Rappler on Wednesday.

(She is at the hospital where she had cardiac arrest which caused her death. She was brought there at around 7:50 am and then she died around 12:55 or before 1 pm.)

The CDRRMO chief said the collapsed mezzanine had been weakened by termites, per investigation of the City Engineering Office and the Office of the City Building officials.

Ayson said the wooden mezzanine was around 30 years old.

“Kung titignan mo sa labas, okay siya, kaya lang kung titignan mo yung loob, mahina na dahil may mga anay na,” said Ayson.

(If you look outside, it’s fine. But if you check the inside, it’s weak because of termites.)

The 52 injured were brought to the San Jose del Monte Hospital, Tala Hospital, Brigino General Hospital, Skyline Hospital, Lab Pro Diagnostic Center, and Grace General Hospital, according to Bulacan police. Only two were still in medical facilities as of writing.

The San Jose del Monte Public Information Office, in a Facebook post, said Mayor Arthur Robes had directed all injured churchgoers brought immediately to medical centers for proper medical attention. Robes also said the city government will cover the medical costs of those who sustained injuries.

Around 400 people were inside the church in observance of Ash Wednesday when the tragedy struck. – Rappler.com