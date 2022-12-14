Makabayan wants House to probe Quiboloy’s alleged rights violations

The legislative branch 'cannot afford to stand idle in the face of mounting allegations' against preacher Apollo Quiboloy, the Makabayan bloc says in House Resolution No. 644

MANILA, Philippines – The three-member Makabayan bloc from the House minority filed a resoluton calling on two committees of the lower chamber to investigate the alleged human rights violations of controversial preacher Apollo Quiboloy.

Quiboloy, who is on the most wanted list of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in California for conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking, sex trafficking of children, marriage fraud, fraud and misuse of visas, bulk cash smuggling, promotional money laundering, concealment of money laundering, and international promotional money laundering.

In the resolution that the progressive bloc filed on Wednesday, December 14, they said that the Philippine government needs to investigate the charges against the televangelist to “immediately prevent the possible continuing offenses committed by Quiboloy and his cohorts against women and children.”

They lamented how the Marcos administration has yet to issue a statement and act on the matter.

Quiboloy, who founded the Philippine-based church Kingdom of Jesus Christ, endorsed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for the country’s top post in the 2022 elections.

“The legislative branch of the government cannot afford to stand idle in the face of mounting allegations against an international criminal who has committed blatant abuses and inflicted unimaginable trauma against women and minors,” House Resolution No. 644 read.

The bloc’s request was directed to the House committee on women and gender equality, and committee on the welfare of children.

The resolution’s authors were ACT Teachers Representative France Castro, Gabriela Representative Arlene Brosas, and Kabataan Representative Raoul Manuel, who are all on the receiving end of the red-tagging orchestrated by Quiboloy’s television station Sonshine Media Network International.

Quiboloy has maintained that he is innocent, and has lashed out at the US government for slapping financial sanctions against him.

“Whether God saves me or not, I will not bow down to injustice. I will not kneel down to anyone who causes injustice,” the televangelist said.

