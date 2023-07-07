Marcos: Frasco has ‘Love the Philippines’ fiasco under control

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

WILL FIX. Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco mingles with the Tagakaolo tribe women weavers at Lanang, Davao City, during the culture, heritage and arts caravan, on June 30, 2023.

The President expresses confidence in the tourism secretary, saying 'she knows what to do, what she has done so far inspires confidence that she will fix the problem'

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Friday, July 7, that Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco’s “quick” action in addressing the controversy related to a recently-launched tourism campaign “inspires confidence.”

If it’s any indication, it looks like the former Liloan mayor will keep her post despite the criticism.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a military event, Marcos said Frasco “moved quickly” in ending the contracts linked to the controversy, and in ordering a review of all other contracts in the pipeline.

“Kaya’t sa aking palagay (So I think) she has it under control, she knows what to do, what she has done so far inspires confidence that she will fix the problem and that the campaign of ‘Love the Philippines’ will be as successful as we hope for it to be,” he added.

Barely a week after the “Love the Philippines” campaign was launched during the Department of Tourism (DOT)’s anniversary, social media users discovered that stock footage of Thailand, Indonesia, and Dubai were used for its promo video.

The video was presented during the DOT event, which Marcos attended, as well as uploaded online on the department’s official accounts.

DDB Philippines, the marketing communications company behind the campaign, has since apologized. DOT officials have insisted that no government funds have been, or will be shelled out.

But Frasco has insisted that the new slogan, which replaced the popular “It’s More Fun in the Philippines,” will stay.

Frasco has helmed the DOT since the Marcos administration started. Prior to joining the Marcos Cabinet, Frasco was mayor of Liloan town in Cebu and spokesperson of then-vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte. Frasco is a member of the Garcia clan, a political family whose influence in vote-rich Cebu province, thus far, is unparalleled.

Her mother is Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia, and she is married to Deputy Speaker Duke Frasco. Secretary Frasco, her governor-mother, and husband, all campaigned for the Marcos-Duterte tandem in 2022. – Rappler.com