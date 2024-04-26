Calling all history buffs! New Mactan World Museum set to open in Cebu

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The museum will feature curated pieces, artifacts, and interactive displays highlighting the Philippines' cultural exchange with Spain

MANILA, Philippines – A P1.2-billion modern museum called the Mactan World Museum is set to open inside the 30-hectare The Mactan Newtown township in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, developer Megaworld confirmed on Thursday, April 25.

Its estimated date of completion is in three years.

The historical museum will highlight the Philippines’ cultural exchange and friendship with Spain over the past centuries.

The museum’s extensive collection, curated by Dannie Alvarez of the Alliance of Greater Manila Museums, Incorporated, will visually retell the arrival of Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan and his defeat against local chief Lapulapu, as well as the Hispanic heritage of the Manila Galleon trade.

Five main galleries on the second floor will showcase artifacts, replicas, and interactive displays related to Spain’s quest for spices; the ancient Kingdom of Sugbu; Magellan’s expeditions; the Battle of Mactan; and more significant events. Adding grandeur will be life-size monuments of Lapulapu, King Philip II of Spain, and Magellan situated around the building.

Two performance halls can combine into one 270-person capacity venue for Spanish dance shows and plays. An immersive audio-visual hall will recreate historical events from the Spanish era.

The museum is also set to host several other activities rooted in Filipino-Spanish traditions and culture, such as a seasonal bazaar showcasing Cebu’s main delicacies, a guitar-making and retail area, and a self-operated Filipino-themed photo studio.

The Mactan World Museum is the fourth museum property Megaworld is building inside its townships after the Chinatown Museum in Lucky Chinatown, and the Iloilo Museum of Contemporary Art (ILOMOCA) and the Brandy Museum in Iloilo Business Park. – Rappler.com