Marcos to spend birthday in Singapore for regional forum, F1 

LEADER. In this file photo, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. leads the multi-sectoral meeting of different government agencies at Malacau00f1ang Palace on April 11, 2023.

The Philippine President is set to spend his birthday giving a talk in Singapore and will be staying a few extra days to attend the Grand Prix

MANILA, Philippines – Off to Singapore goes President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. yet again.

Malacañang on Monday, September 11, confirmed that Marcos will be flying to city-state Singapore this week, in time for his 66th birthday.

On September 13, the President’s birthday, the Palace said Marcos will speak at the 10th Asian Conference in Singapore, an event hosted by the Milken Institute.

In a release, Malacañang said Marcos will talk about his government’s “efforts in improving the lives of Filipinos amid challenges from significant global events.”

Marcos will stay for at least another four days to watch the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix 2023, “upon the invitation of Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.”

The President is set to hold meetings with business personalities in Singapore as well, although the Palace did not say who Marcos would meet and when these meetings would take place.

This is Marcos’ third trip to Singapore in just over a year in office. He first went in early September 2022 for his second-ever state visit.

He visited Singapore again in early October 2022. That trip was not formally announced to the public and was only found out and confirmed when photos of presidential son, Ilocos Norte 1st District Representative Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro” Marcos, appeared on the Grand Prix’s official website.

Marcos has traveled a lot as president. In his first six months in 2022, he flew to Indonesia, Singapore, the United States, Cambodia, Bangkok, and Belgium.

In 2023, he has thus far visited China, Japan, Switzerland, the United States, Malaysia, and Indonesia. He is also set to fly to the United States again in November 2023 for another regional forum and to Dubai in December 2023 for COP28.

Malacañang spent over P392.3 million in international travel in 2022, most of which was because of Marcos’ trips abroad.

Amid criticism, Marcos has defended his trips by telling people to look at the investment pledges he’s brought home. – Rappler.com