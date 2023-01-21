Marcos: No one plotted to oust Clarita Carlos as national security adviser

'She felt that there were people who were moving against her in government. Ako, I didn't,' says President Marcos

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he believed that there was no plot to oust Clarita Carlos as his national security adviser, contrary to his former Cabinet official’s claim that there were people in government who were “moving against” her.

Marcos made the statement in an interview with the media in Zurich, Switzerland, on Friday, January 20, when asked about Carlos’ resignation, which was reportedly prompted by constant attacks against the country’s first female national security adviser.

“Well, she felt that there were people who were moving against her in government. Ako (Me), I didn’t. I kept telling her, I don’t really think so,” Marcos said.

Carlos had told One News there were critics who had been trying to attack her reputation “since day 1.”

The President also said that Carlos did not “enjoy” her time in government because she used to work in the academe. Carlos has moved to the Congressional Policy and Budget Research Department of the House of Representatives.

“And I guess…she didn’t enjoy her time in government, which you know, if we think about it, it’s not really surprising because that’s not her natural habitat. Her natural habitat is the academe. And so now, she will be in a think tank which is perfect for her,” he said.

Malacañang announced Carlos’ resignation exactly a week ago – on January 14 – and of the appointment of former interior secretary Eduardo Año as the new national security adviser.

Carlos, a political scientist and retired University of the Philippines professor, was the first woman to handle the post, at least since the first Marcos president – the current President’s father and namesake – was in power. She was also the first National Security Council (NSC) director general in a long time to have come from the academe – most NSC chiefs have been former military officials or politicians.– Rappler.com