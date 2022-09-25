Marikina River reaches second alarm due to Karding

As of 10:33 pm, the water level in Marikina River reaches 16.5 meters, which means residents in low-lying areas must evacuate to designated centers

MANILA, Philippines – Authorities monitoring the Marikina River raised its second alarm on Sunday, September 25, after its water level breached 16 meters due to Super Typhoon Karding (Noru).

As of 10:33 pm, the water level climbed to 16.5 meters, which means residents in low-lying areas must evacuate to designated centers.

As of 9:25 pm, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that 8,391 people (2,293 families) have been preemptively evacuated in Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and Bicol Region.

A third alarm is the highest in the system of warnings, and it is declared when the Marikina River’s water level reaches 18 meters. This would entail forced evacuation.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) earlier said in its 8 pm bulletin on Sunday that Karding slightly weakened after its first landfall in Burdeos, Quezon,, with its maximum sustained winds decreasing from 195 km/h to 185 km/h. It made its second landfall in Dingalan, Aurora.

Karding is the Philippines’ 11th tropical cyclone for 2022. – Rappler.com