Road closure, traffic advisory for September 2023 Bar exam in Metro Manila

Some local governments in Metro Manila release traffic advisories for the September 2023 Bar exam

MANILA, Philippines – Thousands of aspiring lawyers are scheduled to take the Bar examination on September 17 (Sunday), September 20 (Wednesday), and September 24 (Sunday) across the country.

In anticipation of the large volume of examinees and tight security, some local government units in Metro Manila released a traffic advisory.

Quezon City

During the Bar exam days, Quezon City warned the public to expect heavy traffic in the following areas near the University of the Philippines from 3:30 am to 9 am, and 3:30 pm to 7 pm:

University Avenue

C.P. Garcia Avenue

Katipunan Avenue

Commonwealth Avenue

Asahan ang mabigat na daloy ng trapiko sa mga sumusunod na kalsada sa September 17, 20, at 24, 2023 mula 3:30AM hanggang 9:00AM at 3:30PM hanggang 7:00PM upang bigyang-daan ang isasagawang 2023 Bar Examinations na gaganapin sa University of the Philippines Diliman: pic.twitter.com/hBYJWPYcwP — Quezon City Government (@QCGov) September 11, 2023

Manila

The Manila City government closed some roads around two of its testing sites.

University of Santo Tomas

Dapitan Street (stretching from Lacson Avenue to Padre Noval Street)

España Boulevard (two westbound lanes stretching from Lacson Avenue to Padre Noval Street)

San Beda University

Legarda Street (two lanes from San Rafael Street to Mendiola Street)

Concepcion Aguila Street (both lanes, Mendiola Street corner Jose Laurel Street)

Mendiola Street (both lanes, Peace Arch to Malacañang Gate)

Muntinlupa City

In Muntinlupa, Don Manolo Boulevard will only be accessible to Alabang Hills Village residents, Bar examinees, and other authorized personnel who are required to present proof of identity upon entry during the Bar exam.

The city government also decided to limit the tricycles plying the village from 8 am onwards. Food and other deliveries are only allowed inside the village from 8 am, or after all the examinees have entered the testing center.

The Muntinlupa City government also imposed a liquor ban within the 500-meter radius of San Beda College Alabang for the following days.

September 16, 9 pm, to September 17, 10 pm

September 19, 9 pm, to September 20, 10 pm

September 23, 9 pm, to September 24, 10 pm

Ang delivery ng pagkain at iba pang bagay para sa mga residente ng Alabang Hills Village ay maaari lamang pahintulutang makapasok mula 8:00 AM, o kapag ang examinees ay nakapasok na sa testing center sa mga nasabing araw.#Muntinlupa #2023BarExams pic.twitter.com/l4APAWGQIr — OFFICIAL MUNTINLUPA (@OFFICIALMUNTI) September 12, 2023

Rappler has reached out to the Pasay City and Taguig City governments for traffic advisories regarding the two testing sites located within their jurisdictions. This page will be updated when they release their advisories. – Rappler.com