Abalos says gov’t to turn 400 former Moro rebels into cops before 2024

The National Police Commission says the recruitment aligns with the peace agreement and a provision in the Bangsamoro Organic Law

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines – Hundreds of former Mindanao secessionist rebels will be joining the Philippine National Police (PNP) by the end of this year, Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos said during the 15th meeting of the Inter-Governmental Relations Body (IGRB) in Pasay City.

Abalos announced the ongoing recruitment from the ranks of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), with a commitment to recruit at least 400 before 2024.

He announced this on July 27 while discussing matters of cooperation and issue resolution with officials, including those from the MILF-led Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

RESOLVING ISSUES. Members of the Intergovernmental Relations Body (IGRB) discuss vital matters of cooperation and to resolve issues. photo courtesy of OPAPRU

Commissioner Alberto Bernardo of the National Police Commission (Napolcom) said the recruitment from the ranks of MILF and MNLF aligns with the peace agreement and a provision in the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL).

Based on the law, the commission can waive the age, height, and educational requirements for former guerrillas who wish to become policemen, subject to other existing policies and regulations.

Recruits who are accepted into the police force but lack the required educational attainment will be given 15 years to comply.

Their ranks and salary grades will be determined based on existing laws, rules, and regulations in the PNP.

BARMM Education Minister Mohagher Iqbal, the IGRB co-chair, lauded the ongoing recruitment process, as it provides an opportunity for many former rebels, especially those who missed going to school due to their involvement in the secessionist movement, to join the PNP.

The recruitment process began with Napolcom conducting a special qualifying eligibility examination on May 19, 2022, specifically for MILF and MNLF members who wished to join the PNP.

The examinations took place simultaneously in various schools in Cotabato City and Lamitan City, Basilan, and those who passed are now being considered for recruitment. – Rappler.com