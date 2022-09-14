BARMM parliament set to elect leaders

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to visit the Bangsamoro region for the first time since his election as the country's leader

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – The parliament of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) will elect its speaker and other leaders as it holds its inaugural session in Cotabato City on Thursday morning, September 15.

Aside from the BARMM speaker, the parliament members would also elect their deputy speakers, majority and minority leaders, secretary-general, and sergeant-at-arms.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is also scheduled to address the new set of members of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) led by BARMM interim Chief Minister Ahod Balawag “Murad” Ebrahim on Thursday afternoon.

It would be Marcos’ first visit to the Bangsamoro region since his election as president.

The inauguration comes a month after members of the BTA, the caretaker of the regional government until the BARMM could hold its first elections in 2025, took their oath before Marcos in Malacañang. Ebrahim, the chairman of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and the first BARMM leader, was among those reappointed by Marcos. – Rappler.com