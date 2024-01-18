Brace for more floods, OCD warns Davao region

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NO ENTRY. The Davao de Oro provincial government closed the Bangoy Bridge, San Roque, New Bataan, Davao de Oro.

The Office of the Civil Defense confirms heavy flooding and a landslide claims at least seven lives in the mining village of Mount Diwata in Davao de Oro province

DAVAO ORIENTAL, Philipines – The Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) urged people in the flood-stricken Davao Region to brace for even worse flooding as night set in on Thursday, January 18.

Ednar Dayanghirang, OCD-Davao Region director, said they were anticipating worsening weather conditions.

“At least 187,000 people in the Davao Region were displaced by heavy flooding and landslides,” he said. The worst-hit provinces are Davao de Oro, Davao Oriental, and Davao del Norte.

The OCD confirmed heavy flooding and a landslide has claimed at least seven lives in the mining village of Mount Diwata in Davao de Oro province, and more are feared dead. Those who died included members of a religious group.

“They were worshiping when the building collapsed. Two other members are seriously injured. Flashfloods and landslides also hit the neighboring villages,” Dayanghirang said.

On Thursday afternoon, two bridges in the town of Bataan in Davao de Oro province and Caraga town in Davao Oriental collapsed due to heavy flooding.

Landslides also hit the towns of New Bataan, Nabunturan, Maco, and Monkayo in Davao de Oro, according to Dayanghirang.

He said a significant part of the Davao Region suspended both classes and work.

He added that the entire Davao Region may be put under a state of calamity.

In Mati City, the capital of Davao Oriental, hundreds of workers at Hallmark mining company were trapped inside their workplace in the hinterland village of Macambol and have sought the assistance of local rescuers.

Nathaniel Quinonez, a councilor of Barangay Sentral in Mati City, told Rappler that the “trapped” mining workers sought his assistance “to be rescued.”

“The trapped mining workers said their campsite was hit by a huge flood. They asked me to inform the city government of their plight and requested to be rescued from their workplace as they are trapped,” Quinonez told Rappler on Thursday evening. – Rappler.com