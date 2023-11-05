Broadcaster shot dead in Misamis Occidental while on air

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

(1st UPDATE) Juan Jumalon of Gold FM 94.7 Calamba in Misamis Occidental is shot dead by unidentified attackers, with the shooting caught on the livestream of his show

MANILA, Philippines – A radio broadcaster was gunned down in Misamis Occidental as he was airing his program on Sunday, November 5, the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) said.

Juan Jumalon, 57, professionally known as “DJ Johnny Walker” of Gold FM 94.7 Calamba in Misamis Occidental, was shot dead by an unidentified attacker. The shooting was caught on a livestream of his show.

The incident happened at the victim’s residence where his radio booth is also located.

According to a Cebu Daily News report quoting initial findings of the police, a man asked permission to enter Jumalon’s radio booth to announce “something important.”

According to Corporal Eliver Quico, the town’s police chief, the attacker shot Jumalon twice, hitting his lower lip and the back portion of his head. Family members rushed Jumalon to Calamba District Hospital, but an attending physician pronounced him dead upon arrival.

The NUJP condemned the brazen killing of Jumalon. “The attack is even more condemnable since it happened at Jumalon’s own home, which also served as the radio station,” it said.

Jumalon’s killing is the 199th since 1986 and the fourth under the Marcos administration. – with reports from Uriel Quilinguing/Rappler.com