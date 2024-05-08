Artists tackle role of journalism through editorial cartoon contest

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Hundreds of artists all over the Philippines showcase how an independent press empowers marginalized communities in an online editorial cartoon contest

MANILA, Philippines— How do we visualize our fight for a free press?

To mark the 31st celebration of World Press Freedom Day, more than a hundred Filipino artists participated in an online editorial cartoon contest organized by Pitik Bulag, in partnership with Rappler’s civic engagement arm, MovePH, and Explained PH.

Themed “Journalism that empowers the margins,” the online editorial cartoon contest sought to highlight the role of the press in a time of disinformation, and its role in amplifying the concerns of the public and empowering the marginalized.

Entries were submitted to the public art chat room – a dedicated space for artistic communities to exchange ideas, stimulate creativity, and amplify their causes – in the Rappler Communities application.

A total of 108 entries were submitted and reviewed by a panel of judges from Pitik Bulag, Rappler, and ExplainedPH. By submitting an entry, people would have a chance to vie for the top 3 entries and the People’s Choice Award, as well as win merchandise from Rappler.

The selection of the top 3 entries was determined by the panel of judges, who graded entries based on their technical execution, content, and ethics. Meanwhile, the People’s Choice Award was awarded to the entry that garnered the most number of reactions from the public by May 3.

Here are the winners of the contest:

1st place: Charles Bernabe

2nd place: Dustin Pantig

3rd place: marion

People’s choice award: Nathanielle Rosello

– with reports from Allaine Kate A. Leda/Rappler.com

Allaine Kate A. Leda is a Rappler intern from West Visayas State University – Main Campus. She is currently a fourth-year student taking up Bachelor of Arts in Journalism.

