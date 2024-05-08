In The Public Square: The media under Marcos Jr.

Is media under the second Marcos better off today?

At the closing session of the Third National Conference on Investigative Journalism last week, moderator Ed Lingao asked a simple question: Are journalists better off today, two years into the second Marcos presidency?

Among the many activities prepared to mark World Press Freedom Day was a series of national conferences, first for community journalists, then on investigative journalism, then about media safety. The question from veteran journalist Lingao served as a common theme throughout the series.

In this episode of In The Public Square, Rappler columnist and editorial consultant John Nery tries to answer this question, along with National Union of Journalists chair Jonathan de Santos.

Watch the episode here on Wednesday, May 8, at 8 pm. – Rappler.com