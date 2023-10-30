Candidate, militiaman killed in Lamitan shooting

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SECURE. Police secure an area in Basilan during the October 30 barangay and youth council elections.

Police report that a militiaman went on a rampage, shooting a village councilor and a barangay chairman before getting killed

BASILAN, Philippines – A barangay councilor and a militiaman were killed and a barangay chairman was wounded in a shooting incident shortly before the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections closed in Barangay Luksumbang, Lamitan City, Basilan, on Monday afternoon, October 30.

Killed on the spot was Antataha Nadjuwal, a councilor of Barangay Luksumbang, after he was allegedly shot by militiaman Euiliano Costodio Enrique. Enrique was also killed.

The barangay councilor was seeking a reelection.

A bullet hit the barangay chairman, Jemson Cervantes, in the chest.

Lamitan City police chief Colonel Arlan Delumpines said the militiaman allegedly ran amok outside an election precinct where he shot Nadjuwal and wounded the barangay chairman in the process.

Despite his wound, Cervantes managed to grab the militiaman’s gun and shot him dead as well.

Delumpines said Enrique was part of a team of militiamen assigned to secure the elections in Barangay Luksumbang. He was believed to have mental health issues. – Rappler.com