Isabela councilor killed, 2 village chiefs wounded in Zamboanga gun attack

GUN VIOLENCE. Isabela City Councilor Franklyn Galos Tan, president of the city's Association of Barangay Councils, sprawls outside a hotel in Zamboanga after motorcycle-riding gunmen carried out a surprise attack on Sunday night, February 25.

(1st UPDATE) Police say the victims were in Zamboanga to attend an event of the Eagles Club, a group of which they were members

ZAMBOANGA, Philippines – A city councilor and president of the Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) in Isabela City, Basilan, was killed, while two other barangay chairmen were wounded in a gun attack outside a hotel in Zamboanga City, on Sunday night, February 25.

The Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) identified the fatality as Isabela Councilor Franklyn Galos Tan, and the wounded as barangay chairmen Jaider Jundam of Kaumpurnah-1 and Daryl Jalani of Kaumpurnah-2, also from Isabela City.

The incident occurred around 9:03 pm Sunday in front of Fort del Ciudad Hotel on Nuñez Extension, Zamboanga City.

Police said the victims were in Zamboanga to attend an event of the Eagles Club, a group of which they were members.

According to investigators, the victims were attacked by two persons, who remain unidentified, wearing helmets and riding a black motorcycle.

After the attack, the gunmen fled towards the village of Santa Maria.

The victims were rushed to the Ciudad Medical Zamboanga Hospital, where Tan was pronounced dead.

The Zamboanga police said they were still investigating the incident to determine the motive and identities of the suspects.

House Deputy Minority Leader and Basilan Representative Mujiv Hataman condemned the gun attack, saying it has no place in a democratic society and unjustified.

“The brutal murder of Kapitan Franklyn not only robbed his family and community of a beloved leader but also struck a blow to the foundations of peace and order that we strive very hard to uphold in Basilan,” he said.

Hataman said the gun violence underscored the need for authorities to intensify efforts in ensuring the safety and security of citizens.

Hataman called on authorities to investigate and bring the killers to justice. – Rappler.com