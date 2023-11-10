Police see ‘person of interest’ in killing of Panabo barangay chief

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DAVAO, Philippines – A team of police investigators are focusing on a “person of interest” in the fatal shooting of a recently elected barangay chairman in Panabo City, Davao del Norte province.

Engineer Paul Albert Saquian, the winner in the October 30 race for barangay chairman in Datu Abdul Dadia, was driving home on Tuesday afternoon, November 7, when two unidentified men on a motorcycle shot him several times.

Heading the activated Special Investigation Task Group Saquian, Police Major Anjanette Tirador told Rappler on Friday, November 10, that investigators were honing in on a “person of interest” in their inquiries.

“We have convened the task force and narrowed our focus on a person of interest for the case build-up,” Tirador said.

Tirador said there were no threats to Saquian prior to or after his election victory.

Saquian, who previously served as a village councilor and set to assume the chairman’s role, was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries an hour later.

Police said the suspects headed towards the Panabo city proper immediately after the attack on the newly elected village chairman. – Rappler.com