CIDG arrests Maguindanao mayor linked to double murder

ARRESTED. Pandag, Maguindanao mayor Khaddafe “Toy” Mangudadatu is rushed to a hospital after he complained of chest pains following his arrest in Davao City on Saturday, September 10.

The arrested mayor, a brother of former Maguindanao representative Esmael Mangudadatu, is linked to the murder of a couple in Sultan Kudarat 12 years ago

GENERAL SANTOS CITY, Philippines – Police arrested a town mayor of Maguindanao at a hotel in Davao City on Saturday afternoon, September 10, in connection to a couple’s murder more than a decade ago.

Lieutenant Colonel Bernard Lao, chief of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in the Bangsamoro region, identified the arrested official as Mayor Khaddafe “Toy” Mangudadatu, 44, of Pandag town.

The arrested mayor is a brother of former Maguindanao 2nd District representative Esmael “Toto” Mangudadatu. He was once an assemblyman in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Mangudadatu was arrested based on an arrest warrant for two counts of murder for his alleged involvement, along with four others, in the killing of couple Abdulah Kanapia Ligawan and Lala Ligawan 12 years ago. No bail was recommended.

The arrest warrant, dated September 9, was issued by Judge Samina Sampaco Macabando-Usman of the Regional Trial Court Branch 20 in Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat.

Police are also looking for three others who were also ordered arrested by the court: his brother former Maguindanao representative Zajid “Dong” Mangudadatu, Mamayang Amino, and Tunggal Usop.

The alleged killing took place in Purok 6, Barangay Sinakulay in President Quirino town in Sultan Kudarat province on October 7, 2010.

Mangudadatu did not resist when police pounced on him at the Royal Mandaya Hotel in Davao City at around 4 pm.

Lao said the mayor subsequently complained of chest pains and was rushed to the Davao Doctors’ Hospital where he remains under close watch by police. – Rappler.com