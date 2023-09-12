5 construction firms face blacklisting in Cagayan de Oro due to project delays 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SEAT OF LOCAL GOVERNANCE. The Executive House of the Cagayan de Oro City government, a historic edifice that houses the office of the city's mayor.

Some of the projects are only half-finished even after three years since the construction started, says Cagayan de Oro councilor

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – At least five construction companies are facing the prospect of getting blacklisted by the Cagayan de Oro city government due to projects that have remained unfinished long after the target dates of completion.

The city council on Monday, September 11, decided to summon representatives from MGB Builders, Edmund Ray Construction, LG Lasacar Construction, DL Builders, and Pyramid Consolidated Builders and General Merchandise after a councilor recommended disqualifying them from bidding on any future city hall projects.

Councilor John Michael Seno, the chairman of the city council’s committee on public works, said there were more than 10 other construction firms that were being investigated for breach of contract and for their failure to finish projects awarded to them on time.

Seno said some of the projects were only half-finished even after three years since the construction started.

“Other contractors already received mobilization funds but the projects awarded to them have not yet started until now,” he said.

Seno cited some of the unfinished construction projects as the P400-million Cagayan de Oro City Library, child development centers in barangays Puerto and Kauswagan, seawall in Barangay Bugo, road construction in Barangay 32, residential project for indigenous families in FS Catanico, and the perimeter fence at the Bulua market and terminal.

“All these projects did not move even an inch… [The] contractors were contacted for investigation but were no longer available,” he said.

He said the most common reason given by some of the contractors for the delay was the COVID-19 pandemic that infected workers and resulted in movement restrictions which disrupted construction work from 2020 to 2022.

In May, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the end of the global health emergency caused by COVID-19, a virus that claimed the lives of more than 6.9 million people across the globe, while also wreaking havoc on economies and devastating communities.

Seno said COVID-19 could no longer be used as an excuse for the construction project delays.

Councilor Edgar Cabanlas said the city council should not rush things and allow the construction companies to explain the delays.

“We have to listen to their side, and give them due process. It is not the contractors alone. Even employees or officials from the City Engineer’s Office can be held liable for negligence,” he said.

Another councilor, James Judith, said erring contractors and those responsible for awarding them the projects should be held liable in court.

Seno said the City Legal Office (CLO) should look into the possibility of pressing charges against erring contractors aside from blacklisting them. – Lito Rulona/Rappler.com