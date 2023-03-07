Mindanao
earthquakes in the Philippines

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Davao de Oro

Phivolcs expects damage and aftershocks from the afternoon quake

MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck Davao de Oro at around 2:02 pm on Tuesday, March 7.

The quake, tectonic in origin, struck 13 kilometers northwest of Maragusan, Davao de Oro, at a depth of 38 kilometers, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

Intensity 5 was reported in Nabunturan, Davao de Oro and Intensity 4 in Tagum City, Davao del Norte. 

Below is a video courtesy of Rommel Lopez from PressOne after the earthquake at a supermarket in Tagum.

