Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Davao de Oro

Phivolcs expects damage and aftershocks from the afternoon quake

This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck Davao de Oro at around 2:02 pm on Tuesday, March 7.

The quake, tectonic in origin, struck 13 kilometers northwest of Maragusan, Davao de Oro, at a depth of 38 kilometers, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

Intensity 5 was reported in Nabunturan, Davao de Oro and Intensity 4 in Tagum City, Davao del Norte.

Below is a video courtesy of Rommel Lopez from PressOne after the earthquake at a supermarket in Tagum.

– Rappler.com