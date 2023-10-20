Class suspensions, power outages as magnitude 5.9 earthquake rocks Davao provinces

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

(1st UPDATE) Damage and aftershocks are expected following the tremor, says Phivolcs. The Davao de Oro provincial government suspends classes at all levels in both public and private schools.

DAVAO ORIENTAL, Philippines – Classes were suspended in Davao de Oro in the aftermath of a magnitude 5.9 earthquake that was strongly felt in the province on Friday, October 20.

The earthquake, which struck at around 2:58 am, also caused power outages in at least two provinces – Davao de Oro and Davao Oriental, according to Franz Irag, the spokesperson of the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in the Davao Region.

The power supply in some areas was restored at about 7 am.

Both Irag and the provincial government of Davao de Oro have confirmed the suspension of classes in the province.

The Davao de Oro capitol suspended all classes in public and private schools throughout the province to allow for damage assessment and for the safety of teachers and students.

A public advisory from the provincial government of Davao de Oro urged local governments to check all school buildings and government structures for the safety of all Davao de Oro residents.

In a bulletin, the OCD in the Davao Region said the epicenter of the earthquake was in the town of New Bataan in Davao de Oro. Intensity 4 was felt in the town of Nabunturan in Davao de Oro.

The earthquake was also felt at intensity 3 in Davao City and in the Soccsksargen Region, particularly in Pikit town in Cotabato province, Malungon town in Sarangani province, and Columbio town in Sultan Kudarat.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said in a bulletin that the earthquake, which was tectonic in origin, struck at a depth of 13 kilometers with New Bataan as the epicenter.

Damage and aftershocks were expected following the tremor, Phivolcs said.

It was the second strong earthquake to hit Davao de Oro this year. In February, it was struck by a magnitude 6 earthquake with the same epicenter, New Bataan.

Reported intensities

Intensity V: Caraga, Davao Oriental; New Bataan, Maragusan, and Pantukan, Davao de Oro

Intensity IV: Nabunturan, Compostela, Monkayo, Mawab, Montevista, Laak, Mabini, and Maco, Davao de Oro

Intensity III: City of Davao; City of Tagum, Davao del Norte

Intensity I: City of Bislig and City of Tandag, Surigao del Sur

Instrumental intensities

Intensity IV: Nabunturan, Davao de Oro

Intensity III: Malungon, Sarangani

Intensity II: Magpet, Alamada, Cotabato; City of Davao; Matanao, Davao del Cur; Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental; City of Koronadal, Tupi, and Tampakan, South Cotabato

Intensity I: Malaybalay, Bukidnon; M’lang and City of Kidapawan, Cotabato; City of Gingoog, Misamis Oriental; Malapatan and Kiamba, Sarangani; Polomolok, South Cotabato; City of General Santos.

