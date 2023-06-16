Davao police rule out terrorist attack in lawyer’s car explosion 

SEARCH FOR CLUES. Crime scene investigators search for clues at the site of an explosion in Davao City on Thursday, June 15.

The police say the June 15 explosion was likely meant to harass a lawyer, and was not an act of terrorism

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Police authorities have dismissed any connection between a car explosion in Davao City on Thursday morning, June 15, and terrorism.

“Our view on this is that it was merely an act of harassment. It wasn’t [an act of terrorism] because the explosive device was planted at the back of the car,” said Colonel Alberto Lupaz, the chief of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO).

A lawyer’s Honda CRV parked outside a law office at One Oasis Condominium Ecoland exploded within five minutes after the two persons left an object under the vehicle.

The police obtained CCTV footage and described the suspects as being in their twenties.

The car’s rear windshield was damaged, but no one was hurt.

Lawyer Alberto Magulta, the owner of the car, reportedly received threats due to”high-profile cases” he has been handling in the Soccsksargen region.

The case remains under investigation. The DCPO’s crime scene investigators have started collecting fragments to determine the type of improvised explosive device used in the bombing.

Lupaz said the explosion prompted the police to make security adjustments, especially since the bomb attack was made in broad daylight.

Meanwhile, Task Force Davao head Colonel Darren Cornia said they have tightened security in the city and set up more checkpoints at the city borders.

“TF-Davao plans to strengthen the city’s culture of security,” Cornia said. – Rappler.com

Lucelle Bonzo is an Aries Rufo Journalism fellow.