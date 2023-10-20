Dipolog flights canceled as jet blast damages runway threshold

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DAMAGED. The threshold of Dipolog Airport runway's end is damaged by jet blast three months after it was repaired.

A Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines official says flights will resume on October 22 if repairs are completed a day earlier

DIPOLOG, Philippines – Recurrent damage to the threshold area of Dipolog Airport, which was repaired three months ago, has forced two major airlines to cancel 12 Airbus 320 flights to and from the city, affecting more than 2,000 passengers since Wednesday, October 18.

“Hopefully, we can repair the damaged part of the runway tomorrow (Saturday, October 21), so we can resume regular flights by Sunday,” said Engineer Ralph Kevin Canton, administrative officer of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) at Dipolog Airport.

Canton told Rappler on Friday, October 20 that the “proximate cause” of the damage was the jet blast from the departing Cebu Pacific Airbus 320 flight 706 on Wednesday.

A jet blast characterizes the forceful and high-velocity airstream generated by an aircraft’s engines during both takeoff and landing maneuvers.

He said, “We immediately issued an advisory stating that our runway length has been reduced to 1,660 meters,” which forced Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific to cancel their Airbus 320 flights.

Airbus 320 jets require at least 1,800-meter runways.

The runway threshold serves as a critical reference point, typically distinguished by specific runway markings and lighting, to facilitate and guide pilots during the acceleration and takeoff phases of their flight operations.

Some of the affected passengers were accommodated on regular flights in Pagadian and Ozamiz cities.

There is no word yet on whether the two airlines will offer recovery flights when the airport resumes full operation.

Last July 19-20, the same area of the runway underwent repairs.

“We are still conducting an in-depth investigation to determine why the previous repair lasted only three months,” Canton said. – Rappler.com