Ramon Ang wants you to stop talking about NAIA’s bedbugs and rats

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'I advise all the media, huwag ‘nyo i-headline 'yung mga surot at daga na iyan. Nakakasira sa bayan natin 'yan,' says San Miguel Corporation president and CEO Ramon Ang

Ramon Ang, the tycoon who will be rehabilitating the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), urged the public and the media to not expose the main gateway’s flaws.

From bed bugs, to rats, and dilapidated interiors, NAIA’s dismal state has been a subject of viral videos and news reports for years.

But Ang stressed that negative media coverage, such as highlighting pest infestations, undermines the dignity of Filipino families and the nation.

“I advise all the media, huwag ‘nyo i-headline ‘yung mga surot at daga na iyan. Nakakasira sa bayan natin ‘yan,” Ang stressed in a recent press briefing. (I advise all the media, don’t headline those pests and rodents. It damages our nation.)

“Sometimes you people think it’s funny, but it’s not. Sinisiraan ‘nyo ‘yung pamilya ‘nyo. Ife-feature ‘nyo ba ‘yung bahay mo na maraming daga? Di ba pangit ‘yun? Hindi natin dapat pag-usapan sa public media ‘yung mga ganyan.”

(You’re destroying your own families. Would you feature your house infested with rats? Isn’t that ugly? We shouldn’t discuss those things in public.)

He, however, assured the public that under his leadership, NAIA would undergo a thorough rehabilitation process to ensure cleanliness and efficiency. Ang pledged to deploy dedicated personnel to maintain round-the-clock vigilance and cleanliness at the airport.

In the same press conference, Ang stressed that he canceled his grand plan to build the P95-billion Pasig River expressway amid public outcry that it would adversely impact the environment and heritage cites. He did so despite already pouring millions of pesos to clean up the river while preparing to build over it.

“Alam mo, ako ‘yung businessman na kapag nakita ko, ayaw ng kababayan natin ‘yung project, hindi ko itutuloy,” Ang said. (You know, I’m the type of businessman who won’t push through with a project when I see that our countrymen don’t like it.)

Given this, it seems that Ang does listen to what media reports say.

While he might find it difficult to embrace media scrutiny, he could liken it to turbulence before a smooth flight. It’s no different from an aircraft undergoing rigorous checks before takeoff – much like how a nation’s progress is aided by effective check and balance by the media.

It’s not about sweeping the bed bugs and rats under the rug, but rather shining a light on them to ensure our collective journey remains pest-free and on track. Perhaps it’s time for Ang to appreciate that in the grand terminal of public opinion, transparency is the ultimate ticket to a first-class reputation. – Rappler.com